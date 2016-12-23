Holiday retail hours through Christmas weekend - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Holiday retail hours through Christmas weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Shopping for the holidays is coming down to the wire. Here's a helpful run down of holiday hours for just a few of the retail locations locally:

Fashion Valley

Christmas Eve — 8am - 6pm
Christmas Day — Closed
12/26 — 8am - 9pm

Westfield Mission Valley

Christmas Eve — 7am - 6pm
Christmas Day — Closed
12/26 — 8am - 9 pm

Westfield North County

Christmas Eve — 7am - 6pm
Christmas Day — Closed
12/26 — 8am - 9 pm

Westfield UTC

Christmas Eve — 8am - 6pm
Christmas Day — Closed
12/26 — 8am - 9pm

Shoppes at Carlsbad

Christmas Eve — 8am - 6 pm
Christmas Day — Closed
12/26 — 8am - 9pm

Carlsbad Premium Outlets

Christmas Eve — 9am - 6pm
Christmas Day — Closed
12/26 — 9am - 9pm

Target

Christmas Eve — 7am - 10pm
Christmas Day — Closed
12/26 — 7am - 11pm

Walmart

Christmas Eve — Stores close at 6 p.m.
Christmas Day — Closed
12/26 — Most open 24 hours

Best Buy

Christmas Eve — 7am - 6pm
Christmas Day — Closed
12/26 — 9am - 9pm

Kohl's

Christmas Eve — Stores close at 6 p.m.
Christmas Day — Closed

Toys R Us

Christmas Eve — Stores close at 9 p.m.
Christmas Day — Closed

Fry's

Christmas Eve — 7am - 5 pm
Christmas Day — Closed
12/26 — 8am-9pm

Barnes and Noble

Christmas Eve — 9am - 6pm
Christmas Day — Closed

