Local restaurant and organization come together to help family

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A local family struggling with disease is getting a Christmas miracle of their own, thanks to some gracious San Diegans.

The Graziano family's unbelievable and heartbreaking story touched Donovan's employees; how could it not. Joey, 38, was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer in May and his 37-year-old wife, Maggie, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer six weeks ago. The Graziano's 6-year-old son, Kai, was afflicted with pediatric neuroblastoma cancer as an infant but is in remission. And the pair has a 19-month-old, Everett.

It's obviously been a tough, emotional time for the family, on top of dealing with mounting medical bills. The Graziano's hospital bills continue to pile up to the tune of close to $100,000 with no clear end in sight.

After hearing of the family's crisis, the staff of Donovan's Stake & Chop House, along with the Nice Guys of San Diego, voted to choose philanthropy over partying. Thus began the group's selfless effort to raise awareness — and money — for the Graziano's who are at risk of losing not only their home — but their lives.

With news that the family may have to forfeit their home to settle their medical expenses, the Donovan's team has already raised $30,000 and is challenging all companies and individuals throughout the San Diego area to do the same.

"There was no way, in good conscience, we could enjoy a celebration knowing that a family is struggling to this degree," said Sean Merzbacher, the General Manager at Donovan's. "We approached Donovan's owners and asked if we could use the money used to hold our annual holiday party (which is held in January) and donate it to the Graziano's. It was an easy decision for us."

Contributions can be made at www.gofundme.com/gioigraziano or to Nice Guys of San Diego (501(c)3 organization) at www.sdniceguys.com, in the name of the Graziano Family.

Corporate contributions will be assisted by local non-profit 501(c)3 charitable organization, The Nice Guys of San Diego. Founded in 1979, the Nice Guys of San Diego is an all-volunteer nonprofit 501(c)3 organization of more than 140 men and women, with no paid staff. In 2015 they provided $680,000 to needy San Diegans including $270,000 by their Victory Fund in assisting our military families. Their total charitable distributions now exceed $18 million with 100 percent of every dollar raised going to needy recipients. All Nice Guys operating costs are paid by its members.