Power restored to SDG&E customers in Guatay, Mount Laguna, Pine - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Power restored to SDG&E customers in Guatay, Mount Laguna, Pine Valley

Posted: Updated:
SDG&E works to restore power to customers before Christmas SDG&E works to restore power to customers before Christmas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The power is back on Saturday for residents in Guatay, Mount Laguna and Pine Valley, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

Severe weather caused the lights to go out for 257 customers in those three communities shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, but was restored after 1 p.m., SDG&E said.

As of 2 p.m., power remained out for 75 residents in Harrison Park. Earlier Saturday, weather conditions caused a larger outage affecting parts of nearby Julian and Kentwood in the Pines, according to SDG&E.

The utility's Sabra Lattos said SDG&E is investigating to determine exactly what happened. She added that customers should immediately call should they find any downed power lines.

An outage was reported late Friday evening for 69 households in Rincon, Pauma Valley and Valley Center, but was expected to be restored by 8 p.m. Saturday.

Forty-one customers in west San Marcos were left without electricity after an outage reported shortly after 7 a.m. today; SDG&E is hoping to remedy that situation by 3 p.m. Power was also restored for two households in Rancho Penasquitos, SDG&E said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.