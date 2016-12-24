Power restored to SDG&E customers in Guatay, Mount Laguna, Pine Valley

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The power is back on Saturday for residents in Guatay, Mount Laguna and Pine Valley, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

Severe weather caused the lights to go out for 257 customers in those three communities shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, but was restored after 1 p.m., SDG&E said.

As of 2 p.m., power remained out for 75 residents in Harrison Park. Earlier Saturday, weather conditions caused a larger outage affecting parts of nearby Julian and Kentwood in the Pines, according to SDG&E.

The utility's Sabra Lattos said SDG&E is investigating to determine exactly what happened. She added that customers should immediately call should they find any downed power lines.

An outage was reported late Friday evening for 69 households in Rincon, Pauma Valley and Valley Center, but was expected to be restored by 8 p.m. Saturday.

Forty-one customers in west San Marcos were left without electricity after an outage reported shortly after 7 a.m. today; SDG&E is hoping to remedy that situation by 3 p.m. Power was also restored for two households in Rancho Penasquitos, SDG&E said.