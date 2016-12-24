Religious services held throughout San Diego for holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Christians and Jews in San Diego will celebrate winter traditions beginning Saturday with a rare alignment of religious holidays.

Christmas and the beginning of the eight-day rite of Hanukkah overlap this year for the first time since 1978.

Many Christians begin their religious observance of the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas Eve. Hanukkah begins at sundown.

The timing of Hanukkah varies because it's based on the 354-day Hebrew calendar. Experts say the celebration of the second century lighting of the Holy Temple will fall more in the December-January time period in the future, instead of the customary November and December, so overlaps could become more common.

Services are scheduled throughout the county. Just a few of them are at:

10 a.m., Shabbat service, Temple Beth Israel, 9001 Towne Centre Drive, University City;

4 p.m., a Roman Catholic Christmas Eve Mass, St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown San Diego, with a second service at 6 p.m., and a bilingual service at 10 p.m., 1535 Third Ave.

5 p.m., a family-oriented Christmas Eve service at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in downtown San Diego, with a retelling of the nativity story. A Christmas Eve Mass is scheduled for 10 p.m., 2728 Sixth Ave.

Also Saturday, Father Joe's Villages, 1501 Imperial Ave., will serve a holiday meal to nearly 700 homeless people supported by the organization, and around 90 volunteers are set to help out.

The 22nd annual Christmas Extravaganza will begin at 4 p.m. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Organizers of the event will provide gifts to more than 5,000 attendees, including clothing, household goods, groceries and toys.

The celebration at Porter Elementary School, 445 S. 47th St., will include live entertainment and children's activities.