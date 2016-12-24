President-Elect adds four new names to transition team

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — President-Elect Donald Trump had added four new names to his transition team.

Trump picked Republican National Committee Communications Director, Sean Spicer, as his new White House Press Secretary.

For Director of Strategic Communications, he chose Hope Hicks, who was a spokesman for Trump on his campaign.

Next, he appointed his Campaign Communications Director, Jason Miller, as his Communications Director in the White House.

As for Trump's director of social media, he chose Dan Scavino.

And for the position of counselor to the president, Trump selected his former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway.

The transition team says Conway will work with the White House Senior Leadership on messaging and help implement the administration's legislative priorities.

Conway said she is humbled and honored by her new role. She took over as Trump's campaign manager back in August.