City Heights woman hospitalized after being shot in the face

CITY HEIGHTS (KUSI) — A 20-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday after she was shot in the face during an argument at an apartment in Castle.

The shooting happened at 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Marlborough Avenue, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

Several people were inside the apartment when the argument happened, Heims said.

The woman was driven to the hospital by someone who was there and was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

A suspect description was not available and the weapon is outstanding, Heims said.

