After chilly weekend, slight warm up for San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Chilly but slightly warmer temperatures kick off the last week of the 2016 year in San Diego.

A gradual warm-up for San Diego begins Monday, although morning hours will remain chilly.  A storm system moves in to the area mid-week and may bring some showers to the area heading in to the last weekend of the year. 

A low pressure system off the Pacific Coast is moving to the south, bringing some cloud coverage to coastal areas and gusty winds for the mountains, deserts and even some coastal areas Monday and Tuesday.  Carlsbad may experience 20 miles per hour winds until mid-morning and mountains and deserts may see winds in the 30 to 40 mph range. 

Monday's high temperatures are expected to be 2 to 3 degrees warmer than over the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be 64 degrees along the coast, 64 degrees inland, 38 degrees in the mountains and 58 degrees for the deserts. 

