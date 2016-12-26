City, County offices closed for the holidays - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

City, County offices closed for the holidays

Posted: Updated:
Photo: County of San Diego Photo: County of San Diego

 SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Local, state and federal government offices will be closed Monday for the observed Christmas holiday.

In the city of San Diego, closures include administrative offices and libraries. Recreation centers and municipal golf courses will be open, according to a city spokesman.

Trash collection will be delayed by one day.

In the county of San Diego, offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed. Also shut down will be community and teen centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley.

The Metropolitan Transit System will operate its buses and trolleys on a Saturday schedule.

Some express and rural routes will not operate. Details are available online at www.sdmts.com.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.