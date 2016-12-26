Police investigate shooting in Otay Mesa - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police investigate shooting in Otay Mesa

Posted: Updated:

OTAY MESA (KUSI) — Police were investigating a shooting in Otay Mesa Monday morning.

A man arrived at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center with gunshot wounds overnight. Chula Vista police believe the shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. Monday on Del Sol Blvd.

Police were investigating the area Monday morning. The victim was also being questioned by police for more information.

No other information was immediately available. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.