Minnesota, Washington State bands battle in Gaslamp

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Festivities leading up the 2016 Holiday Bowl in San Diego continue Monday with “Battle of the Bands.”

Marching bands and spirit squads from Minnesota and Washington State will perform in downtown San Diego at 11 a.m. Monday. Guests are invited to attend the free event at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

Following the “battle,” teams and fans will enjoy a luncheon.

The bands from each school will perform again at 6 p.m. Monday at Horton Plaza Park in the Gaslamp. The event is free to guests.

Minnesota Golden Gophers and Washington State Cougars face off in the Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium 4 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are still available here.

