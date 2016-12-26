Coast Guard medivacs man from cruise ship near San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Coast Guard medivacs man from cruise ship near San Diego

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Gocoastguard.com Photo: Gocoastguard.com

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 50-year-old man who was on a Christmas cruise off the coast of San Diego was evacuated from his ship Sunday night with heart attack symptoms, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday.

The Carnival Inspiration was about 27 miles southwest off the coast at about 7 p.m. when it contacted the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard duty flight surgeon recommended that the patient be medically evacuated and taken to a hospital for emergency care.

A 45-foot response boat crew launched from Coast Guard Station San Diego arrived on scene, then safely got the man, his wife and a nurse from the cruise ship, according to authorities.

The rescue boat got back to shore at about 11 p.m. to an awaiting ambulance, which took the man to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest for treatment.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.