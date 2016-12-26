Coast Guard medivacs man from cruise ship near San Diego

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Advocates of legalized marijuana are gearing up for the start of 2018, when the state of California will start issuing licenses for the sale of pot for recreational use.
If you assume that everyone is ready for the introduction of recreational marijuana in California, you would only be partly correct.
Dispensary owners and marijuana growers are looking at the prospect of big profits, but first, they'll have to jump through the hoops of still evolving regulations.More>>
Advocates of legalized marijuana are gearing up for the start of 2018, when the state of California will start issuing licenses for the sale of pot for recreational use.
If you assume that everyone is ready for the introduction of recreational marijuana in California, you would only be partly correct.
Dispensary owners and marijuana growers are looking at the prospect of big profits, but first, they'll have to jump through the hoops of still evolving regulations.More>>
Get out your phones and take a selfie and share it on Snapchat or Facebook because Friday is Social Media Day.
Sue B. Zimmerman — aka the Instagram Expert — joined KUSI with more on the impact of social media on global communication.More>>
Get out your phones and take a selfie and share it on Snapchat or Facebook because Friday is Social Media Day.
Sue B. Zimmerman — aka the Instagram Expert — joined KUSI with more on the impact of social media on global communication.More>>
The San Diego School Board notified Scripps Ranch High School that about 500 students have to retake their advanced placement exam.More>>
The San Diego School Board notified Scripps Ranch High School that about 500 students have to retake their advanced placement exam.More>>
A shark sighting prompted a public warning Friday for visitors to San Onofre-area beaches.More>>
A shark sighting prompted a public warning Friday for visitors to San Onofre-area beaches.More>>
Going to the beach and lighting fireworks are two activities that are synonymous with the 4th of July, but lifeguards and San Diego Fire warn of the dangers these activities can bring.More>>
Going to the beach and lighting fireworks are two activities that are synonymous with the 4th of July, but lifeguards and San Diego Fire warn of the dangers these activities can bring.More>>
Border Patrol agents seized an estimated $1.7 million in narcotics in two separate vehicles stops Wednesday afternoon. The stops resulted in more than 40 pounds of heroin and more than 34 pounds of fentanyl.More>>
Border Patrol agents seized an estimated $1.7 million in narcotics in two separate vehicles stops Wednesday afternoon. The stops resulted in more than 40 pounds of heroin and more than 34 pounds of fentanyl.More>>
Fire crews carried out mop-up operations Friday, guarding against flareups at the site of a wildfire that has charred 760 acres in northwestern Camp Pendleton and the southern reaches of neighboring Orange County, and they hope to have the blaze completely contained by Friday evening.More>>
Fire crews carried out mop-up operations Friday, guarding against flareups at the site of a wildfire that has charred 760 acres in northwestern Camp Pendleton and the southern reaches of neighboring Orange County, and they hope to have the blaze completely contained by Friday evening.More>>
The county Department of Animal Services is offering free pet microchipping for residents ahead of the Fourth of July holiday as a way to prevent animals from becoming lost if they are easily scared by fireworks.More>>
The county Department of Animal Services is offering free pet microchipping for residents ahead of the Fourth of July holiday as a way to prevent animals from becoming lost if they are easily scared by fireworks.More>>
People around the world are taking to the internet to celebrate how social media has changed the way we connect.More>>
People around the world are taking to the internet to celebrate how social media has changed the way we connect.More>>
Two multi-alarm brush fires — one near Calabasas and another in the Topanga area — broke out Thursday within minutes and about nine miles from one another, but neither threatened structures.More>>
Two multi-alarm brush fires — one near Calabasas and another in the Topanga area — broke out Thursday within minutes and about nine miles from one another, but neither threatened structures.More>>