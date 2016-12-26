FIRST IMPRESSIONS REALLY DO COUNT: Employers make decisions about job applicants in under seven minutes

The next time you're at a job interview, make sure your first six minutes and 25 seconds count.

Believe it or not, that's exactly the amount of time you have to make a good first impression and clinch your dream job. It starts from the moment you walk in the door! Can you do it in just 385 seconds?

Those early thoughts are so very important, because some interviewers will know just that fast if you are right for the job. So what does this mean for you? I wanted to take a look at the best and worst things you can do in an interview -Let's talk about exactly what your potential future boss is looking for?

BE ON TIME

We should all know by now, how important it is to arrive on time. There is no worse impression a job-seeker can make than to show up late for an interview. Actually, if you're going to be late to an interview you might as well not even show up because the hole you've dug is so deep there is really no way out.

APPEARANCE

You may be familiar with the phrase dressing for success, but it's not only about the clothes you are wearing – of course, for professional positions the ideal may be a tailored outfit and less formal positions, a nice button-down shirt and pants for men and a nice dress or slacks and blouse for women. The key is knowing what is appropriate -- and making sure whatever you are wearing is clean and pressed.

But, your grooming is also a very important factor. Aside from having appropriately styled hair, your makeup or tattoos may have a strong impression on the first time you are seen. Many HR professionals have made it clear, that make up should be, what they determine as soft daytime make up. Not make up like you are going out for the night. And those tattoos. You might be best served by making sure they are covered. Many interviewers are completely put off by visible tattoos and some companies even have a no tattoo clause, especially in the service industry.

GREET EVERYONE PROFESSIONALLY

In the past, we have talked about the receptionist being your best friend when you walk in the door. I want to reiterate in most situations, you'll encounter a gatekeeper when you arrive. This is the secret voice to your interview. They report your every move, so treat these people with the same respect you would treat all others.

It is just as important to practice strong eye contact, smile confidently, and good posture on the very first people you meet. This says a lot about your confidence and interest in the position. Believe me, it will be communicated once your interview is over. One more highly important first impression is your HANDSHAKE! You will be judged! Keep it firm but not bone-crushing and make sure your hand is dry. A moist, limp handshake reflects a nervous, less confident candidate.

BE PREPARED

When you begin your interview, make sure you are prepared to 'wow' them in your first 60 seconds. Before you head out to your interview, make sure you research the company you are interviewing with. Learn about their challenges and accomplishments. Know everything you possibly can about the company before you walk in, so you can be confident to answer and ask questions about the job that reflect your genuine interest. WHAT NOT TO DO IN

AN INTERVIEW

Remember you have a short period of time to show how you are the best candidate for the position. Time can be your enemy or your ally. Make your first 385 seconds count!