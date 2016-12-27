Sorrento Valley building completely destroyed by fire - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sorrento Valley building completely destroyed by fire

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A three-alarm fire burned a 20,000 square-foot commercial warehouse in the Sorrento Valley area early Tuesday.

San Diego firefighters arrived to find a warehouse building on Spectrum Lane off Camino Santa Fe about 50 percent engulfed in flames, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief John Fisher said. A second engine was called upon arrival and a third was called a short time later as the building fully engulfed in flames. 

The blaze was reported shortly before 2 a.m., according to the SDFRD. Flames were so large, crews had to battle the blaze from the outside, Fisher said. About 100 firefighters in engines, trucks and a helicopter were summoned to help control the flames.

The fire was knocked down before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire investigators were sent to the scene but were unable to enter the building until the area was deemed safe by structural engineers, authorities said. A cause was not yet specified but firefighters believe the blaze started somewhere in the north end of the building, Fisher said.

Camino Santa Fe, which is used to access Spectrum Lane, was closed at Carroll Road, according to San Diego police. Spector Lane was closed until further notice.

No one was injured in the blaze. 

