Holiday Bowl Parade viewing tips

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Fourth of July weekend is the last weekend to go to the San Diego County Fair in 2017. The fair, which opened on June 2, will run through July 4.More>>
Fourth of July weekend is the last weekend to go to the San Diego County Fair in 2017. The fair, which opened on June 2, will run through July 4.More>>
For the first time, the number of Independence Day holiday travelers will exceed 5 million statewide and 3.1 million in the Southland, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.More>>
For the first time, the number of Independence Day holiday travelers will exceed 5 million statewide and 3.1 million in the Southland, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.More>>
California Highway Patrol officers in San Diego County made 22 drunk driving arrests, and one person was killed in a traffic collision in the first 12 hours of the holiday weekend, authorities announced Saturday.More>>
California Highway Patrol officers in San Diego County made 22 drunk driving arrests, and one person was killed in a traffic collision in the first 12 hours of the holiday weekend, authorities announced Saturday.More>>
The marine layer is expected to keep the county cool during the holiday weekend before the weather starts to heat back up in time for the 4th of July.More>>
The marine layer is expected to keep the county cool during the holiday weekend before the weather starts to heat back up in time for the 4th of July.More>>
Advocates of legalized marijuana are gearing up for the start of 2018, when the state of California will start issuing licenses for the sale of pot for recreational use.
If you assume that everyone is ready for the introduction of recreational marijuana in California, you would only be partly correct.
Dispensary owners and marijuana growers are looking at the prospect of big profits, but first, they'll have to jump through the hoops of still evolving regulations.More>>
Advocates of legalized marijuana are gearing up for the start of 2018, when the state of California will start issuing licenses for the sale of pot for recreational use.
If you assume that everyone is ready for the introduction of recreational marijuana in California, you would only be partly correct.
Dispensary owners and marijuana growers are looking at the prospect of big profits, but first, they'll have to jump through the hoops of still evolving regulations.More>>
A road-rage incident ended with a fiery crash in Lakeside, sparking a blaze that destroyed a business, and deputies responding to the incident pursued a car full of people into El Cajon where a man barricaded himself in a pharmacy and stabbed himself in the neck when deputies barged in, officials said Sunday.More>>
A road-rage incident ended with a fiery crash in Lakeside, sparking a blaze that destroyed a business, and deputies responding to the incident pursued a car full of people into El Cajon where a man barricaded himself in a pharmacy and stabbed himself in the neck when deputies barged in, officials said Sunday.More>>
An armed man looking to snatch some cash from a Vons market in Pacific Beach fled with only a walkie-talkie, a set of keys and some paperwork in a black accordion folder, a police sergeant said Sunday.More>>
An armed man looking to snatch some cash from a Vons market in Pacific Beach fled with only a walkie-talkie, a set of keys and some paperwork in a black accordion folder, a police sergeant said Sunday.More>>
The transition from Elliot Hirshman to Sally Roush as president of San Diego State University officially began Saturday, with longtime school executive Roush taking over on an interim basis.More>>
The transition from Elliot Hirshman to Sally Roush as president of San Diego State University officially began Saturday, with longtime school executive Roush taking over on an interim basis.More>>
State Treasurer John Chiang used a visit to an East Village affordable housing site Saturday to call for construction of more low- and moderate-priced housing as he began a four-day trip for his campaign for governor.More>>
State Treasurer John Chiang used a visit to an East Village affordable housing site Saturday to call for construction of more low- and moderate-priced housing as he began a four-day trip for his campaign for governor.More>>
Police today said a 56-year-old man who went missing while taking the trash out at his San Diego home has been found safe.More>>
Police today said a 56-year-old man who went missing while taking the trash out at his San Diego home has been found safe.More>>