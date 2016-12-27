MTS increases trolley service for Holiday Bowl - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

MTS increases trolley service for Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Metropolitan Transit System says trolley service will be increased Tuesday in anticipation of large crowds at the Holiday Bowl Parade downtown and the Holiday Bowl game at Qualcomm Stadium in Mission Valley.

The frequency of Green Line Trolley service will be increased to every seven minutes between Qualcomm Stadium and downtown from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to MTS officials. After the parade, additional service will continue to operate until crowds diminish.

The nearest Trolley stations to the parade route include County Center/Little Italy, Santa Fe Depot and Seaport Village. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, but spectators are urged by MTS officials to arrive an hour early to get a good vantage point.

The National Funding Holiday Bowl kickoff is at 4 p.m. and MTS will increase the number of Green Line trains that provide direct service to Qualcomm Stadium beginning at 11:45 a.m., running trains every seven minutes.

After the game, Green Line service will operate at a high frequency in both directions until crowds subside.

To speed up boarding and avoid ticket vending machine lines, passengers can purchase and store their Trolley tickets on their smart phones for both the parade and the game by using the MTS mobile ticketing app mTicket.

As a bonus, mTicket holders can avoid boarding lines after the game by having exclusive access to an express line on the west side of the ramp that bypasses the general line.

In addition to one-way paper tickets and day passes on Compass Cards, MTS has printed a limited quantity of commemorative Trolley passes for both the parade and the game. The $6 commemorative day passes are sold at select ticket booths along the Green Line.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

