Otay Mesa Little Ceasars held up at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego police sought a man Tuesday who held up a Little Caesars Pizza in Otay Mesa at gunpoint.

The gun-wielding robber demanded cash at the eatery on Palm Avenue just west of Interstate 805 shortly before 10 p.m. Monday and fled with an undisclosed amount. He was last seen running westbound through an apartment complex, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Police described the suspect as a thin 6-foot-1 Hispanic man in his 20s. He was wearing a gray sweater, black pants and used a blue bandana to cover his face.

