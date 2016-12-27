Suspect arrested for murder of Oceanside woman found dead in car - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspect arrested for murder of Oceanside woman found dead in car

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — An arrest was made Tuesday in the death of a young woman found inside a car in Oceanside.

Uriel Leon, 24, was arrested on charges of murder after a 22-year-old Oceanside woman was found deceased in her car near the intersection of Luna Drive and West Redondo Drive around 8:40 p.m. Monday, Oceanside Police officer Kathleen Vincent said.  

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Vincent said.

Detectives questioned a Leon during the investigation and he was subsequently charged and booked for murder, Vincent said.

