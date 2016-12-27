Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60

Carrie Fisher, the iconic actress who portrayed Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars franchise died Tuesday at the age of 60, spokesman Simon Halls confirmed to People Magazine.

The actress died at just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, days after suffering a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," a statement from Halls read.

"She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly," Lourd said. "Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

Several passengers performed CPR on Fisher for 20 minutes after she suffered a "massive heart attack" aboard the LAX-bound Friday. Paramedics removed Fisher from the plane and took her to UCLA Medical Center's intensive care unit.

Fisher, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher, was reported to be in stable condition Saturday.

"Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes,'' Reynolds said in a tweet.

Fisher recently reprised her role as Princess Leia in the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She pioneered the character in the original Star Wars trilogy, the first film of which was released in 1977.

Support for the actress began pouring in moments after her death was reported, from fans and counterparts.

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Fisher had been touring to promote her latest book, "The Princess Diarist." She was also in London filming episodes for the Amazon Prime series "Catastrophe" where she played the mother of one of the characters.

The actress was briefly married to singer Paul Simon in the 1980s. Her 24-year-old daughter, Billie Catherine Lourd, was fathered by talent agent Bryan Lourd.

Fisher openly discussed her struggles with cocaine and prescription medication abuse, memorialized in her memoir, "Wishful Drinking," which was adapted from her one-woman stage play of the same name.

She authored eight books, but her latest, "The Princess Diarist," made headlines when it was released in November for its disclosure that she had an affair with then-married actor Harrison Ford during filming of the original Star Wars.

Fisher has also appeared in such films as "The Blues Brothers," "The Man with One Red Shoe," "Hannah and Her Sisters," "The 'Burbs," "When Harry Met Sally," "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" and "Fanboys."

Fisher also lent her voice to the animated series, "Family Guy," voicing Peter Griffin's brewery boss, Angela.