Comic-Con International remembers Carrie Fisher

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Comic-Con International in San Diego paid tribute to actress, screenwriter and author Carrie Fisher, known the world over for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, after her death Tuesday.

Fisher died at 8:55 a.m. at UCLA Medical Center, four days after suffering a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60.

The news of Fisher's death was confirmed by Fisher's only child, 24-year-old actress Billie Lourd, via her publicist.

Comic-Con's Facebook page included photos of Fisher's 2015 appearance at the annual celebration of the popular arts at the San Diego Convention to

promote the film "Star Wars: Episode VII-The Force Awakens."

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carrie Fisher, beloved actress, writer and advocate," a posted Facebook message said."Our heartfelt thoughts are with her family and friends in this moment and we know that the Force will be with her always. RIP 1956-2016."

A post on the Comic-Con Twitter account read: "known to us first as Princess Leia in Star Wars, Carrie Fisher was an successful actress, writer and fierce advocate. She will be missed RIP."

Fisher also made a public appearance in the San Diego area five years ago to cut the ribbon on the Star Wars miniland exhibit at Legoland

California in Carlsbad.

Fisher's mother, Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds, issued a statement via Facebook.

"Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter," she said. "I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to the next stop."

Others shared their condolences on social media also.

"Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of `Star Wars' fans as well as

all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally,'' Walt Disney Co. Chairman and CEO Bob Iger said.

Director Steven Spielberg said: "I have always stood in awe of Carrie. Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn't need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty and of friendship. I will miss her very much.''