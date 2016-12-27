Suspect sought in decade-old murder of Navy man - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspect sought in decade-old murder of Navy man

Ronald Harnish, 22, was killed on December 27, 2006. Ronald Harnish, 22, was killed on December 27, 2006.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities renewed their call for help from the public Tuesday in identifying and tracking down a fugitive who fatally shot a young Navy man on a Golden Hill roadside exactly a decade ago.

Ronald Harnish, 22, and two friends were driving in the 1100 block of 30th Street shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2006, when they pulled over, got out and confronted a pair of men loitering on a sidewalk, according to San Diego police.

Moments later, one of the two pedestrians pulled a gun and began shooting at the trio, killing Harnish and wounding one of his companions. The two surviving victims then got back into their car and sped off as the gunman and his cohort ran away.

It was unclear what prompted the roadside dispute.

The California Governor's Office has offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Harnish's killer. The victim's friends and family members are offering another $2,000, and San Diego County Crime Stoppers has put up $1,000.

Anyone who might be able to help solve the case was asked to call the latter agency at (888) 580-8477 or contact it online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

