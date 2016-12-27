Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old veteran at his home in Missouri

MISSOURI (KUSI) — A 96-year-old veteran received the Christmas surprise of a lifetime when music icon Taylor Swift showed up in his living room on Monday.

According to CNN, Cyrus Porter is a 96-year-old World War II veteran and a huge Taylor Swift fan.

Swift posed for photos, looked at Porter's medals and performed an acoustic version of "Shake It Off."

Porter has been to two of Swift's concerts and said he's proud to be a "Swifty."

"Look what she does," he said. "She puts on a show no one else puts on. I just enjoyed going to see 'em and her. I would as soon go see her right now as anybody!"

Robert Frye, Porter's grandson, posted the entire experience on Twitter.