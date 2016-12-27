Dogs rescued from hoarder in El Cajon ready for adoption - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Dogs rescued from hoarder in El Cajon ready for adoption

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — More than 45 dogs rescued from a hoarder in El Cajon earlier this month are scheduled to become available for adoption on Thursday, the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday.

They were among 78 found in unsanitary conditions on Dec. 1 at a house in a residential neighborhood, according to the Humane Society. They were subsequently provided medical treatment, vaccinations and socialization.

"The dogs are doing well but many are a bit under-socialized due to being isolated and kept inside,'' said Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society.

"They're shy, some are unaccustomed to collars and leashes, and they're not yet housebroken,'' Weitzman said. "Nothing surprising given the conditions in which we found them. Their new families will need to help the dogs transition into the brand-new experience of living in their new homes.''

The dogs will be available at the Humane Society's San Diego campus, 5500 Gaines St., beginning at 10 a.m. They'll be adopted on a first-come, first- served basis.

All adoptable dogs at the Humane Society are spayed or neutered, current on vaccinations, microchipped, and sent home with a certificate for a free veterinary exam, 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a bag of food from Purina, which is covering the adoption fees for the dogs.

Not all 78 canines are ready for adoption yet. The remaining 30 or so are pregnant or puppies who are too young to leave their mothers.

The El Cajon rescue dogs who are awaiting adoption can be found on the organization's website at https://sdhumane.org/how-you-can-help/adopt/available-pets

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.