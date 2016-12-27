TGI Friday's waitress receives generous Christmas Day gift - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

TGI Friday's waitress receives generous Christmas Day gift

Posted:
Breann Minton and family (Facebook) Breann Minton and family (Facebook)

TEMECULA (KUSI) — A waitress at the TGIF restaurant in Temecula received the ultimate Christmas gift during her Christmas Day shift.

Breann Minton has been waiting tables for either years and Christmas Day was no exception.

The expectant mother worked this holiday to help with bills that are piling up. 

However, a couple's act of kindness turned the tides in her favor after they gave her a $200 tip with a message of Merry Christmas and thank you.

With tears running down her face, she tanked the couple for their extreme generosity.

"I never imagined my post and story would go as viral as it is right now. I pray this couple sees it and knows how much they blessed me and my family, and how incredibly thankful we are for it," she posted on Facebook. "I wanted to share with the world the happiness and pure joy this act of kindness brought to my life and hope it fills people's hearts with love and faith the same way it has mine."

