Man arrested in connection to Oceanside woman's death

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — A 24-year-old man was jailed Tuesday on suspicion of killing a young woman found inside a car in Oceanside.

Officers and paramedics sent to check out a report of a "person down'' inside a vehicle near the intersection of West Redondo and Luna drives found the body of 22-year-old Melissa Contreras around 8:40 p.m. Monday, according to Oceanside police.

Investigators initially questioned Uriel Leon in connection with the Contreras's death, then arrested him on suspicion of first-degree murder, said Oceanside police Officer Kathleen Vincent.

Police did not immediately disclose the relationship between the suspect and victim.

A GoFundMe page was setup to help Contreras's family at this difficult time.

"Last night we lost an amazing soul. There are no words to describe the pain we are all feeling but to always remember Melissa for her smile & being able to brighten up your day & what an amazing mother, daughter sister & friend she was. If you where lucky enough to know her, you'd know what an amazing person she was!! Anything helps her family in this terrible loss," according to the page.