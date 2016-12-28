Man arrested in connection to fatal Christmas Eve shooting in Vi - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man arrested in connection to fatal Christmas Eve shooting in Vista

Posted: Updated:

VISTA (KUSI) — A 22-year-old man was jailed Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting an acquaintance in Vista on Christmas Eve.

Detectives arrested Kevin Phan of Vista at a home near Buena Vista Park shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.

Phan allegedly shot Fallbrook resident Tyler Branon, also 22, for unknown reasons in the 1300 block of Morning Glory Lane about 8 p.m. Saturday. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire found the victim mortally wounded in a parked car in the neighborhood near South Santa Fe Avenue and state Route 78. Branon died at the scene.

"Detectives are still investigating the motive for the shooting but can confirm that ... the victim and suspect were acquaintances,'' Lt. Dan Brislin said.

Phan was booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of first-degree murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.