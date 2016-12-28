Possibility of last Holiday Bowl being played at Qualcomm Stadium

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Qualcomm Stadium was packed for Tuesday's Holiday Bowl, filled with thousands of out-of-towners bringing big money to San Diego.

But is the future of San Diego's bowl games in jeopardy?

We don't know what the Chargers are going to do, so we don't know what will happen to Qualcomm.

But Holiday Bowl organizers sure like to keep things just the way they are.