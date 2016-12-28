Authorities seeking suspect who racked up $3,300 on stolen debit - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Authorities seeking suspect who racked up $3,300 on stolen debit card

Surveillance footage of suspect Surveillance footage of suspect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Sheriff's deputies are seeking a man who allegedly used a debit card he found or stole to make more than $3,300 in purchases at numerous businesses in Poway, San Diego and Santee. 

Surveillance cameras at various stores captured images of the suspect during some of the crimes on Oct. 13 and 14. The video was made public Tuesday.

The suspect used the victim's debit card at a Best Buy, Saks Off 5th, T-Mobile and a Shell gas station in San Diego's Carmel Mountain neighborhood; a BevMo, Best Buy and GameStop in Santee; and at Beauty Gallery and Target stores in Poway, according to the sheriff's department and Crime Stoppers.

Authorities described the suspect as a 25-to-40-year-old bald black man with a medium build and possibly a mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray and white button down shirt and jeans.

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call the Santee Sheriff's Station at (619) 956-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contacting the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

