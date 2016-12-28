Injured bicyclist reunited with family at Scripps Mercy Hospital - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Injured bicyclist reunited with family at Scripps Mercy Hospital

Posted:
16-year-old Dayonte Broughton 16-year-old Dayonte Broughton

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a bicyclist who was severely injured when a vehicle driven by a DUI suspect hit him in a Lincoln Park-area intersection on Christmas Eve.

The victim — 16-year-old Dayonte Broughton — was riding a mountain bike to the north on South 47th Street when he ran a red light at Imperial Avenue and was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet Trailblazer shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego police.

Broughton was not wearing a helmet and struck his head on the curb, causing a serious head injury. 

He was not carrying any form of identification. He had a grey HTC One smartphone, but the phone function was not active so SDPD could not get any identifying information. Fingerprints and facial recognition comparisons were also unsuccessful.

He was admitted to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest and has not regained consciousness, but was reunited with his family thanks to vigorous efforts on social media, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Scott Wahl said.

The motorist, 61-year-old Donnell Evans, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

