Special Report: Music legends who died in 2016

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 2016 was the year when some of pop music's most famous figures died, musicians who produced different kinds of music, but shared a similar gift: the ability to connect with an audience.

2016 had just barely begun when music fans learned about the death of David Bowie, the British rock musician and actor whose career spanned an astounding four decades.

Bowie died just days after his 69th birthday, shortly after the release of a last critically acclaimed album.

Michael Halloran is the programming director at San Diego Radio Station 91X, who said Bowie's power was in his ability to keep evolving leaving his mark on so many genres, from rock to punk to industrial music.

In April, we lost Prince, one of the best selling artists of all time, at the age of 57.

Prince defied conventions, breaking boundaries of race, genre and commercial appeal. He died in his Minneapolis home of an accidental drug overdose.

Fans also said farewell to Glenn Frey, one of the founding members of the group, The Eagles.

The guitarist, singer and songwriter grew up in Michigan and teamed up with Don Henley, a musician from Texas, to churn out a string of melodic hit tunes, including the 1976 classic, "Hotel California."

Although he was less well known, he was regarded as one of the most talented and prolific songwriters of the last 60 years, Leonard Cohen died in November at the age of 83.

The poet and songwriter had a broad palette of subjects: love, war, solitude and faith.

His poignant ballad, "Hallelujah" is his most famous song, memorably recorded by singer Jeff Buckley.

Other artists including Aretha Franklin and Elton John have performed Cohen's songs in more than 2,000 recordings.

The year is ending with tributes for George Michael, who died over the Christmas holiday of apparent heart failure.

The 53-year-old English singer and songwriter started his career as half of the duo, "Wham," and later became a huge commercial success as a solo artist.

After an embarrassing arrest for lewd conduct in 1998, Michael publicly acknowledged he was gay, a bold and defiant admission for that time.

What did these musicians have in common? Michael Halloran said each, in his own way, was groundbreaking, fascinated by the art of invention and reinvention, always in search of new ways of expression.