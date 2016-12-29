Orca pod spotted off the coast of La Jolla (Coletta Sport Fishing)

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — Some customers on a fishing trip got to see some pretty cool sights.

Tuesday during a fishing outing, a family witnessed an orca pod off the coast of La Jolla.

A local fishing boat captain from Coletta Sport Fishing took the family in for a closer look and they got to see about six whales in total, including a mom and baby.

At this time of the year, it's unusual to see orcas in the area.