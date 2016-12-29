Are the recent heavy rains a forecast of what's ahead? - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Are the recent heavy rains a forecast of what's ahead?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — We thought last winter would be the period in both the north and the south for putting a big dent in California's prolonged drought.

The El Nino did deliver in the north, but due to a continuing ridge of high pressure, southern California was blocked from filling it's ground water and reservoirs.

Five years of drought continued and the predictions for this fall and winter weren't great because an El Nino is usually followed by a La Nina effect, meaning even drier.

But so far the La Nina phenomenon hasn't materialized and December's rains have been much better than previous years.

Better still, northern California has been wet as well, although the snow pack has been a little disappointing. 

Dana Friehauf is the County Water Authority's Water Resources Manager. 

"This has been a fabulous winter so far for north and San Diego, now we hope that continues," she said.

Continues all the way through March.

" ... in order to get out of this drought we really need above average precipitation," Friehauf added.

Keep in mind that 30 percent of our water supply is generated locally. That includes recycling, ground water and the relatively new desalination plant in Carlsbad.

