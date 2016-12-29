Memorial held for local man who died in Oakland warehouse fire

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Some people in New Jersey are upset with Governor Chris Christie after photos showed him enjoying a beach that was closed to the public.More>>
Some people in New Jersey are upset with Governor Chris Christie after photos showed him enjoying a beach that was closed to the public.More>>
Firefighters responded Monday morning to a brush fire burning off Interstate 15 near Qualcomm Stadium.More>>
Firefighters responded Monday morning to a brush fire burning off Interstate 15 near Qualcomm Stadium.More>>
It's a Fourth of July tradition and it takes place on Independence Day Eve aboard the USS Midway: A U.S. Citizen-Naturalization ceremony involving mostly military people or their dependents.
Over the Fourth of July holiday, some 15,000 people across the U.S. will take the U.S. Citizenship oath.More>>
It's a Fourth of July tradition and it takes place on Independence Day Eve aboard the USS Midway: A U.S. Citizen-Naturalization ceremony involving mostly military people or their dependents.
Over the Fourth of July holiday, some 15,000 people across the U.S. will take the U.S. Citizenship oath.More>>
A big rig carrying chicken feed overturned Monday, closing the main highway between Ramona and Julian in eastern San Diego County for several hours.More>>
A big rig carrying chicken feed overturned Monday, closing the main highway between Ramona and Julian in eastern San Diego County for several hours.More>>
The California Republican Party is struggling to find a viable candidate for governor as election politics heats up for the mid-terms in 2018.More>>
The California Republican Party is struggling to find a viable candidate for governor as election politics heats up for the mid-terms in 2018.More>>
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV Monday in an apparent hit-and-run, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.More>>
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV Monday in an apparent hit-and-run, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.More>>
Sheriff's officials asked for the public's help Monday to identify suspects in a pair of North County break-ins.More>>
Sheriff's officials asked for the public's help Monday to identify suspects in a pair of North County break-ins.More>>
A 25-year-old mother suspected of driving drunk with her three children crashed Monday in Spring Valley, leaving her and all three children hospitalized.More>>
A 25-year-old mother suspected of driving drunk with her three children crashed Monday in Spring Valley, leaving her and all three children hospitalized.More>>
After making 22 drunken driving arrests in the first 12 hours of the holiday weekend, California Highway Patrol officers in San Diego County made just 25 more DUI arrests in the following 48 hours, authorities said Monday.More>>
After making 22 drunken driving arrests in the first 12 hours of the holiday weekend, California Highway Patrol officers in San Diego County made just 25 more DUI arrests in the following 48 hours, authorities said Monday.More>>
A Chula Vista man was taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving after he caused a crash that sent two vehicles rolling off the side of Interstate 805 Tuesday morning, injuring both drivers, police said.More>>
A Chula Vista man was taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving after he caused a crash that sent two vehicles rolling off the side of Interstate 805 Tuesday morning, injuring both drivers, police said.More>>