South Bay woman with dementia found in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The 86-year-old woman who went missing from South Bay has been located at a medical facility in Tijuana, authorities announced Thursday morning.

12/28/2016 — An 86-year-old woman with dementia went missing Wednesday from her South Bay home.

Maria Romo was last seen around 2 p.m. She is Hispanic, 5 feet, 110 pounds with hazel eyes and balding with dark gray hair, police said.

Romo was last seen wearing a pink sweater, gray sweatpants and a large brimmed hat.

Romo is mobile but walks hunched over, police said.

Romo is mobile but walks hunched over, police said.