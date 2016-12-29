South Bay woman with dementia found in Tijuana - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

South Bay woman with dementia found in Tijuana

Posted: Updated:
86-year-old Maria Romo 86-year-old Maria Romo

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The 86-year-old woman who went missing from South Bay has been located at a medical facility in Tijuana, authorities announced Thursday morning.

12/28/2016 — An 86-year-old woman with dementia went missing Wednesday from her South Bay home.

Maria Romo was last seen around 2 p.m. She is Hispanic, 5 feet, 110 pounds with hazel eyes and balding with dark gray hair, police said.

Romo was last seen wearing a pink sweater, gray sweatpants and a large brimmed hat.

Romo is mobile but walks hunched over, police said.

Anyone with information about Romo's whereabouts was urged to contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

