Bonita Vista High School music teacher pleads not guilty to sex-related charges

Families and friends hit San Diego beaches early to stake their spaces early for Fourth of July celebrations throughout the day.More>>
After several years without a fireworks show, Lake Murray got back in the game Tuesday night.
After several years without a fireworks show, Lake Murray got back in the game Tuesday night.
Celebrate the Fourth of July Tuesday with fireworks displays, parades and festivities around San Diego County.More>>
San Diegans all around the county attended ceremonies and programs to commemorate the founding of the United States of America.
San Diegans all around the county attended ceremonies and programs to commemorate the founding of the United States of America.
The United States Army and South Korea Military responded to North Korea's latest missile test with their own missile exercises.More>>
Ten animal rights protestors from People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals were forcibly removed, and five of them were arrested, in a continuing protest that began Monday with a "die-in'' at SeaWorld's Aquatica San Diego Water Park.More>>
Tuesday is our nation's 241st birthday, but it's also the birthday of a high-profile San Diego landmark: the Giant Dipper roller coaster in oceanfront Belmont Park.More>>
DUI arrests for the holiday weekend are down this year over last, but fatalities are up, both statewide and in San Diego County, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.More>>
Two men were in custody Tuesday, apprehended by Escondido Police Monday night after the allegedly stolen car they were in crashed into other vehicles during a chase.More>>
A 20-year-old man died Tuesday when the car he was driving crashed into a parked vehicle in Pacific Beach. The crash was reported at 12:18 a.m. in the 5100 block of Soledad Road, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.More>>
