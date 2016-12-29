Ride sharing driver accused of assaulting female passengers sent - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Ride sharing driver accused of assaulting female passengers sentenced to year in jail

Posted: Updated:
Jeremy George Vague, 37 Jeremy George Vague, 37

VISTA (KUSI) — A former basketball star who sexually assaulted two women while driving for Lyft and Uber was sentenced Thursday to a year in jail.

Jeremy George Vague, 37, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to felony false imprisonment by force and misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and sexual battery.

Vague admitted sexually assaulting a 24-year-old intoxicated woman while working for Lyft on Sept. 4, said Deputy District Attorney Kate Flaherty.

The defendant also admitted sexually assaulting an 18-year-old Escondido woman he picked up at Palomar College while working for Uber on Sept. 16, the prosecutor said.

Instead of driving the younger woman to her home as she requested, Vague took her against her will to another location and sexually assaulted her. She notified police and Vague was arrested the next day and subsequently charged with assaulting the other victim.

As a student athlete, Vague was a second-team All-Coast Conference basketball player at Canada College in Redwood and set scoring and shot-blocking records for San Marcos High School, where he was twice named most valuable player, and for the Utah State University Aggies, according to the latter team's website.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.