MTS offering extended hours on New Year's Eve

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and local law enforcement agencies announced extra transit service plans and safety efforts for New Year's Eve in San Diego.

With thousands of party revelers ready to welcome in the New Year in downtown San Diego, MTS will provide details about extra late-night Trolley service out of downtown courtesy of a grant from Coca-Cola.

Green Line Departs 12th & Imperial to SDSU at: 12:21 a.m. | 12:51 a.m. | 1:21 a.m. | 1:51 a.m. | 2:21 a.m.

UC San Diego Blue Line Departs America Plaza to San Ysidro at: 12:18 a.m. | 1:03 a.m. | 1:48 a.m. | 2:33 a.m.

Orange Line Departs Santa Fe Depot to El Cajon at: 12:19 a.m. | 1:19 a.m. | 2:19 a.m.



This holiday season, AAA reminds motorists to travel safely and drive drug- and alcohol-free when hitting the roads. For those who do plan to drink, AAA urges them to take safety precautions in advance: designate a non-drinking driver, call a cab or stay with a friend.

A number of AAA clubs offer safe ride services on select dates for members and nonmembers. This service is not available everywhere. * AAA strongly recommends selecting a designated driver before heading out for any holiday celebrations.

AAA works year-round to educate the public on the dangers of impaired driving in an effort to reduce traffic-related crashes and injuries. PreventDUI.AAA.com is an online resource offering facts about impaired driving, transportation alternatives and expert advice. AAA encourages all motorists to Take the Pledge to drive drug- and alcohol-free.

If you need a safe ride home, call 1-800-AAA-HELP.