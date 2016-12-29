Alzheimer's San Diego celebrates first anniversary

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Alzheimer's San Diego celebrates it's first anniversary as an independent organization. Last fall, the National Alzheimer's Association decided to consolidate several independent chapters into one entity.

San Diego decided to remain independent.

In it's first year, Alzheimer's San Diego helped 32,000 people and met personally with over 10,000 searching for help and resources.

San Diego will also be only one of two locations nationwide providing Cognitive Stimulation Therapy, a treatment program designed to slow the progression of dementia and improve memory.

President and CEO of Alzheimer's San Diego —Mary Ball — Joined KUSI with more on the organization's anniversary and accomplishments.