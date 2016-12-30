2016: Year of demonstrations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 2016 was a year of consistent demonstrations around the nation. Whether it was public disdain of the political system or the controversial officer-involved shootings, there is no question that it was a very emotionally active year.

San Diego felt this tensions too, with protests across the county on these very same subjects.

Thousands of people across San Diego County took to the streets this year protesting Trump, Obama or the confrontations between police and citizens.

On May 27th, Donald Trump held a rally in downtown at the Convention Center. Thousands gathered outside, for and against Trump, who was just weeks away from officially becoming the Republican presidential nominee, and now our president-elect.

While people inside the rally were feeling energy from Trump's movement, people outside the rally quickly turned violent, from verbal harassment to physical assault.

Several arrests were made, however the high police presence managed to keep the situation relatively under control.

But that was only the beginning as tension from officer-involved shootings skyrocketed. The volatile was in El Cajon with the fatal shooting of Alfred Olango on September 27th.

Public cell phone video fed the emotions and took the story to a national level. We were witnesses another office-involved shooting.l

Olango was shot after acting erratically and then pointing what appeared to be a gun at the officer. It turned out to be a vaping device, but the officer didn't know that and opened fire, killing Olango.

After the shooting, angry mobs arrived in El Cajon, aggressively blocking streets and scaring the community.

Then in Dallas, as protestors marched to draw attention to shootings in other parts of the country, five officers became targets of an ambush, dying in an attack by an angry man who wanted revenge.

Seeing all of this, some San Diegans wondered if it could and would happen here. Demonstrators and an attorney in the Olango case demanded the police video of the shooting be released, hoping to ease the anger.

And although the videos were eventually released, the protests continued across San Diego for nearly a month after the shooting.

Lawsuits filed against the city by the family of Alfred Olango are still pending.

Those were only two of many 2016 demonstrations in San Diego.

Others included picketing from Sharp nurses, Uber drivers and fast food workers, all demanding higher pay and improved working conditions.

We can only hope 2017 proves to be less hostile in San Diego and nationwide.