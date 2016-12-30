San Diego ringing in the new year with rain storms

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Rain began falling in parts of San Diego County Friday as the first of two winter storms that will fill the final days of 2016 with chilly temperatures, rain, mountain snow and gusty wind moved into the region.

Forecasters said passing showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms likely would continue throughout the day.

Rain may linger in some areas overnight ahead of a stronger, colder storm set to move into the region from the northwest on Saturday.

A winter weather advisory for the mountains will extend from 4 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Forecasters warned that hazardous travel conditions and slick roads will be possible, especially in the mountains New Year's Eve.

Winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to 50 mph are also expected in some mountain locales, according to the NWS.

The storm was expected to dissipate late Saturday night, but windy conditions will likely persist into the new year in the mountains and deserts, forecasters said.

Two downtown San Diego facilities that house the homeless will open their doors to accommodate extra people tonight and Saturday night because of rainy weather moving into the region.

Father Joe's Villages will accommodate an extra 250 people at 1501 Imperial Ave. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. each day, and guests must leave by 5 a.m. the next morning

An additional 30 people will be taken in by PATH San Diego/Connections Housing at 1250 Sixth Ave. Those who choose that location can check in from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and have to be out by 7 a.m.

Meals will be provided at both locations.

According to the San Diego Housing Commission, which oversees homeless programs, the shelters are provided during severe weather conditions, either 50 degrees or below and/or 40 percent chance of rain.