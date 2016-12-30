Suspect arrested for assaulting 60-year-old with an umbrella - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspect arrested for assaulting 60-year-old with an umbrella

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man suspected of attacking a pedestrian who bumped into him on an East Village roadside — beating him with an umbrella, gouging him in the eye and biting off part of his nose — was behind bars Friday on charges of assault and aggravated mayhem.

Glenn Ali Davis, 44, allegedly became argumentative and violent when the 60-year-old passer-by ran into him with a shopping cart in the 1100 block of Market Street about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police. Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Officer Robert Heims said. The suspect was arrested at the scene of the alleged assault.

Davis was being held at San Diego Central Jail on $500,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

