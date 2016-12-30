New Year's Eve events around San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

New Year's Eve events around San Diego

Posted: Updated:

2016 will go out in style across San Diego on New Year's Eve. If you're looking for a place to celebrate, here's just a few of the places you can ring in the new year, courtesy of Michelle Dederko of the San Diego Union Tribune.

Psychedelic Masquerade

The Lafayette Hotel 

VAVi’s New Year’s Eve Beach Party

Catamaran Resort

VAVi’s Yacht Party 

Inspiration Hornblower Yacht 

Infinity NYE 2017

Town & Country Resort

Big Night San Diego 

Hilton Bayfront 

Bottoms Up

Altitude Sky Lounge 

Migos

Fluxx Nightclub

Noble Experiment

East Village

Honky Tonk Boombox

Moonshine Beach 

New Year’s Eve Rat Pack Extravaganza 

Kettner Exchange 

Justin Martin

Music Box

Rooftop by STK

Andaz Hotel 

Fortune 421 New Year’s Eve

Las Rocas

New Year’s Eve French Masquerade

The Westgate Hotel 

5 Cities 1 Night

Hard Rock Hotel 

Black & Gold New Year’s Eve Party

Maritime Museum 

Parq Nightclub

Downtown 

Omnia San Diego

Downtown 

Midnight 2017 

Draft

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.