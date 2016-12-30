Tax preparer pleads guilty to filing $1.2 million worth of false - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Tax preparer pleads guilty to filing $1.2 million worth of false returns

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A San Diego woman admitted in federal court Friday that she prepared false individual tax returns for her clients for tax years 2008 through 2010 that included false charitable deductions, un-reimbursed employee expenses, education credits, medical and dental expenses and business expenses.

Marla Cunningham, who owned and operated Cunningham's Tax Service in El Cajon, agreed in her guilty plea that her actions caused a loss of more than $1.2 million.

Cunningham, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return.

She faces a statutory maximum sentence of three years in prison for each count, a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties when she is sentenced March 10 in U.S. District Court in San Diego.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.