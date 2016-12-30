Tax preparer pleads guilty to filing $1.2 million worth of false returns

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A San Diego woman admitted in federal court Friday that she prepared false individual tax returns for her clients for tax years 2008 through 2010 that included false charitable deductions, un-reimbursed employee expenses, education credits, medical and dental expenses and business expenses.

Marla Cunningham, who owned and operated Cunningham's Tax Service in El Cajon, agreed in her guilty plea that her actions caused a loss of more than $1.2 million.

Cunningham, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return.

She faces a statutory maximum sentence of three years in prison for each count, a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties when she is sentenced March 10 in U.S. District Court in San Diego.