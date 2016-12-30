Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth visit patients at Rady Children's Hospital

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Children at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego were surprised by two Hollywood celebrities Thursday afternoon.

Singer/songwriter Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth visited patients and snapped photos with them.

According to YouTube, Cyrus and Hemsworth stopped by 8-year-old Julia's room. She has been battling Neuroblastoma, an aggressive childhood cancer.

Julia took the opportunity to sing "The Rainbow" for the stars, creating an emotional moment for everyone.

"Thank you to Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and The Happy Hippie Foundation for bringing joy and laughter to our patients!" the hospital posted on their Facebook page.