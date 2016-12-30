One suspect in custody, another at large after kidnapping incident in Carmel Mountain

CARMEL MOUNTAIN (KUSI) — A man is in custody and facing kidnapping and assault charges after reportedly forcing a man into his vehicle and demanding money from him.

At 10:15 a.m., 21-year-old Dakota Bonata was confronted and forced into a vehicle by two acquaintances in the 11800 block of World Trade Drive, according to San Diego police.

The captors drove the Bonata around the area, demanding money from him. When he failed to comply, one of them assaulted him, said Robbery Lt. Todd Griffin.

After holding the Bonata for about five minutes, the abductors released him in the 11800 block of Stoney Peak Drive.

Bonata reported what happened, and police arrested one of the alleged kidnappers later in the day, 23-year-old Jordan Cuevas.

Bonata was transported to Palomar Medical Center Poway with minor injuries.

The other man who allegedly helped carry out the crime remained at large and faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and kidnapping.