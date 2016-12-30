One suspect in custody, another at large after kidnapping incide - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

One suspect in custody, another at large after kidnapping incident in Carmel Mountain

Posted: Updated:

CARMEL MOUNTAIN (KUSI) — A man is in custody and facing kidnapping and assault charges after reportedly forcing a man into his vehicle and demanding money from him.

At 10:15 a.m., 21-year-old Dakota Bonata was confronted and forced into a vehicle by two acquaintances in the 11800 block of World Trade Drive, according to San Diego police.

The captors drove the Bonata around the area, demanding money from him. When he failed to comply, one of them assaulted him, said Robbery Lt. Todd Griffin. 

After holding the Bonata for about five minutes, the abductors released him in the 11800 block of Stoney Peak Drive.

Bonata reported what happened, and police arrested one of the alleged kidnappers later in the day, 23-year-old Jordan Cuevas.

Bonata was transported to Palomar Medical Center Poway with minor injuries. 

The other man who allegedly helped carry out the crime remained at large and faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and kidnapping. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.