Car flies into an office building in Mission Valley

MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) — An out-of-control car slammed into the side of a building propelling broken glass and debris into office spaces.

But how the car ended up there is the real question.

It's not a good day at the office when you arrive at work to see a car that has just crashed through the glass into your work cubicle. But that's exactly what happened to employees at their Ticor office building near Friar's Road underneath the I-805.

A motorist lost control of the vehicle, veered off the roadway, jumped a cub, raced across a sidewalk, plowed through some bushes before crashing into the building.

The driver was able to escape and remains on the loose.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

