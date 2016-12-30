Large crowds expected to gather in downtown San Diego this holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — New Year's Eve is just one night away and here's a few things to remember about celebrating and safety.

San Diego has a very clear cut law when it comes to consumer fireworks: they are illegal.

About 7,000 people are admitted to the hospital in the U.S. every year with injuries from fireworks, mostly children.

Fireworks also cause over 22,000 fires a year.

The San Diego Police Department will be out in large numbers this holiday weekend and they urge residents to leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals.

Authorities also want you to not shoot off any guns to celebrate the new year.

Shooting firearms is a crime and can sometimes have unintended consequences.

This holiday season, AAA reminds motorists to travel safely and drive drug- and alcohol-free when hitting the roads. For those who do plan to drink, AAA urges them to take safety precautions in advance: designate a non-drinking driver, call a cab or stay with a friend.

"It only takes one or two drinks to slow physical and mental skills that affect vision, steering, braking judgment, and reaction time," said Lorz Villagrana, the Auto Club's community programs and traffic safety manager. "Drivers should be aware that the California Highway Patrol and law enforcement agencies observe a maximum enforcement period on New Year's Eve and are on alert for motorists under the influence. They will have all available personnel on duty to focus on impaired drivers."

The Auto Club advises that motorists can keep themselves and others safe and can avoid DUI arrests by keeping these safety tips in mind:

Always plan ahead to designate a non-drinking driver before any party or celebration begins.

At social events, designate non-drinking drivers who can get everyone home safely.

Never serve alcohol to those under age 21. It's illegal and dangerous.

Never ride as a passenger in a car driven by someone who was drinking alcohol - even after one drink.

Call a friend or family member for a ride home if you've been drinking.

Keep a cab/sober ride telephone number in your cell phone and wallet so you can call for a ride home.

As a party host, offer non-alcoholic drink alternatives and provide a gift to guests who volunteer to be designated drivers; provide overnight accommodations to guests who've been drinking.

Take the car keys away from friends and relatives who have had too much to drink.

If you encounter an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and ask a passenger to call 9-1-1 (or pull over to a safe location to make the call yourself).

Remember that prescription, over-the-counter medications and illegal drugs also can impair your ability to drive safely and can often sharply increase the impairing effects of alcohol.

