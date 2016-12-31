50-foot tall tree falls on Interstate 805, crushes vehicle - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

50-foot tall tree falls on Interstate 805, crushes vehicle

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 50-foot tall eucalyptus tree that fell onto a Clairemont freeway Saturday afternoon was hit by two motorists and caused a SigAlert in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to northbound Interstate 805 near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard shortly after 12:30 p.m., where the tree was lying across the freeway shoulder and two right lanes, the CHP said. Two people were taken by ambulance to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unknown. Two cars were towed from the scene.

Traffic was reduced to two lanes for about an hour while crews worked to remove the tree, the CHP said.

