Body found in San Ysidro near U.S.-Mexico border fence - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Body found in San Ysidro near U.S.-Mexico border fence

Posted: Updated:

SAN YSDIRO (KUSI) — The county medical examiner's office Sunday investigated what caused the death of a person found in the Tijuana River just north of the Mexican border at San Ysidro, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, the U.S. Border Patrol responded to a report of a person lying face down in the river behind the Las Americas Premium Outlets, 4211 Camino De La Plaza, according to the SDPD Watch Commander's Office.

San Diego lifeguards removed the body, police said.

No further information on the deceased person, including the gender, was available.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.