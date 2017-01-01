San Diego twins born in separate years - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego twins born in separate years

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) — A San Diego woman rang in the new year by giving birth to twin girls in two different years.

The New Year's births happened at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns in Kearny Mesa.

One girl, named Scarlett Annie, was born at 11:56 p.m. Saturday, said Laura Holloway, manager of marketing and communications for Sharp HealthCare.

The second, Virginia Rose, was born at 12 a.m. New Year's Day, Holloway said.

The girls' last name were not made available; the parents are identified as Brittany and Brett, but Holloway said the family has declined to give interviews.

Although unusual, a similar pair of New Year's births in San Diego happened one year ago.

A baby girl, Jaelyn Valencia was born at 11:59 p.m. New Year's Eve at San Diego Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center in Mission Valley and her brother, Luis, arrived at 12:02 a.m. New Year's Day. 

