Man dies after intentionally-set Lakeside house fire, per SDSO - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

By Christina Bravo
LAKESIDE (KUSI) — A resident of a Lakeside home was killed from injuries sustained in an apparently intentionally-set fire at his property Sunday morning, San Diego County Sheriff's Department officials said.

Lakeside firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire just before 8 a.m. Sunday, San Diego Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg Hampton said. The fire was 

The man, who was the sole resident of the home, was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries, Hampton said. The man died in the hospital later Sunday. It is unclear what injuries he suffered in the fire.

An address was not provided by San Diego County sheriff's but Lakeside fire officials responded to a fire in the 9000 block of Woodland Vista Drive just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing. 

